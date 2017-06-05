Local Option Petition and Election Results

To view the Secretary of State website where they have frequently asked questions about local option elections please visit the following website: www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/laws/liquorelections.shtml

DISCLAIMER: The TABC will strive to keep the information posted above as up-to-date and accurate as possible. However, the TABC relies on local authorities and its field offices to keep it apprised of petition drives and local option elections. There may be, and often is, a time lag of 1 - 3 weeks between the events described above and the arrival of information pertaining to those events at TABC Headquarters.