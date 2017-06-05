|
Local Option Petition and Election Results
Fiscal Year 2017 (September 2016-August 2017)
|County
|City
|Issue
|Petition Status
|Election Date
|Election Status
|Anderson
|Frankston
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Bailey
|Countywide
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Bailey
|Muleshoe
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Bell
|Belton
|Beer and wine
|Failed
|Bell
|Belton
|Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only.
|Failed
|Bell
|Troy
|Beer and wine
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Bell/Coryell/Lampasas
|Copperas Cove
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Bowie
|Maud
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Brazoria/Fort Bend/Harris
|Pearland
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Brown
|Blanket
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Brown
|JP Pct. 1
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Failed
|Brown
|JP Pct. 2
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Failed
|Calhoun
|Point Comfort
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Callahan
|Baird
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Callahan
|Cross Plains
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Callahan
|JP Pct. 1
|Beer and wine
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Cass
|Atlanta
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Cass
|Hughes Springs
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Chambers
|Mont Belvieu
|Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only.
|Failed
|Chambers
|Mont Belvieu
|Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only.
|Failed
|Cherokee
|New Summerfield
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Collin
|Murphy
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Failed
|Collin/Hunt/Rockwall
|Royse City
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Comanche
|Comanche
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Denton/Tarrant
|Roanoke
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Eastland
|Ranger
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Ellis
|JP Pct. 4
|Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Ellis
|JP Pct. 4
|Beer and wine
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Erath
|Countywide
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Failed
|Falls
|Marlin
|Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only.
|Failed
|Fannin
|Leonard
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Failed
|Fisher/Jones
|Hamlin
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Gaines/Yoakum
|Denver City
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Failed
|Grayson
|Bells
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Grayson
|Sherman
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Grayson
|Tioga
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Failed
|Gregg
|White Oak
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Harris
|Former City of Houston Heights
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Harrison
|JP Pct. 1
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Failed
|Harrison
|JP Pct. 3
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Hemphill
|Countywide
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Failed
|Hill
|JP Pct. 4
|Beer and wine
|Failed
|Hockley
|JP Pct. 4
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Failed
|Hockley
|JP Pct. 4
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Failed
|Hood
|Countywide
|Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only.
|Failed
|Hunt
|Caddo Mills
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Hunt
|Lone Oak
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Jack
|Jacksboro
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Jasper
|JP Pct. 2
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Kaufman
|JP Pct. 3
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Failed
|Liberty
|JP Pct. 3
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Llano
|Llano
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Mason
|Countywide
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Failed
|McLennan
|Robinson
|Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Mills
|Goldthwaite
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Montgomery
|JP Pct. 4
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Failed
|Morris
|Daingerfield
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Failed
|Navarro
|JP Pct. 4
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Failed
|Orange
|Pine Forest
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Panola
|Beckville
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Parker
|JP Pct. 4
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Failed
|Rusk
|JP Pct. 1
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Failed
|Rusk
|JP Pct. 1
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Failed
|Rusk
|JP Pct. 3
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Failed
|San Patricio
|Mathis
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Shelby
|Tenaha
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Swisher
|Tulia
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Failed
|Tarrant
|Bedford
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Failed
|Tarrant
|Grapevine
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Failed
|Tarrant
|JP Pct. 1
|All alcoholic beverages - off premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Titus
|Mount Pleasant
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Upshur
|JP Pct. 2
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Uvalde
|JP Pct. 2
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Van Zandt
|Canton
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Van Zandt
|Canton
|Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Van Zandt
|Edgewood
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|5/6/2017
|Passed
|Van Zandt
|JP Pct. 2
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Failed
|Van Zandt
|JP Pct. 2
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Failed
|Walker
|JP Pct. 4
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Failed
|Wise
|Boyd
|Beer and wine
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Wise
|Decatur
|All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
|Young
|Graham
|Beer and wine - off-premises only.
|Returned
|11/8/2016
|Passed
To view the Secretary of State website where they have frequently asked questions about local option elections please visit the following website: www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/laws/liquorelections.shtml
DISCLAIMER: The TABC will strive to keep the information posted above as up-to-date and accurate as possible. However, the TABC relies on local authorities and its field offices to keep it apprised of petition drives and local option elections. There may be, and often is, a time lag of 1 - 3 weeks between the events described above and the arrival of information pertaining to those events at TABC Headquarters.