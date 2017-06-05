Home

Local Option Petition and Election Results

Fiscal Year 2017 (September 2016-August 2017)

Last Updated: Monday, October 16, 2017
County City Issue Petition Status Election Date Election Status
Anderson Frankston Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Bailey Countywide Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Bailey Muleshoe All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Bell Belton Beer and wine Failed    
Bell Belton Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only. Failed    
Bell Troy Beer and wine Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Bell/Coryell/Lampasas Copperas Cove All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Bowie Maud All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Brazoria/Fort Bend/Harris Pearland All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Brown Blanket Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Brown JP Pct. 1 All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Failed    
Brown JP Pct. 2 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Failed    
Calhoun Point Comfort Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Callahan Baird All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Callahan Cross Plains Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Callahan JP Pct. 1 Beer and wine Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Cass Atlanta Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Cass Hughes Springs Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Chambers Mont Belvieu Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only. Failed    
Cherokee New Summerfield Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Collin Murphy All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Failed    
Collin/Hunt/Rockwall Royse City All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Comanche Comanche All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Denton/Tarrant Roanoke All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Eastland Ranger All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Ellis JP Pct. 4 Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only. Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Ellis JP Pct. 4 Beer and wine Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Erath Countywide All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Failed    
Falls Marlin Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only. Failed    
Fannin Leonard Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Failed
Fisher/Jones Hamlin All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Gaines/Yoakum Denver City All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Failed    
Grayson Bells All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Grayson Sherman All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Grayson Tioga All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Failed    
Gregg White Oak Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Harris Former City of Houston Heights Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Harrison JP Pct. 1 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Failed    
Harrison JP Pct. 3 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Hemphill Countywide Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Failed
Hill JP Pct. 4 Beer and wine Failed    
Hockley JP Pct. 4 All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Failed    
Hood Countywide Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only. Failed    
Hunt Caddo Mills Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Hunt Lone Oak Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Jack Jacksboro All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Jasper JP Pct. 2 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Kaufman JP Pct. 3 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Failed    
Liberty JP Pct. 3 All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Llano Llano All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Mason Countywide All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Failed    
McLennan Robinson Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Mills Goldthwaite All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Montgomery JP Pct. 4 All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Failed    
Morris Daingerfield All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Failed
Navarro JP Pct. 4 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Failed    
Orange Pine Forest Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Panola Beckville Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Parker JP Pct. 4 All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Failed    
Rusk JP Pct. 1 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Failed    
Rusk JP Pct. 3 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Failed    
San Patricio Mathis All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Shelby Tenaha Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Swisher Tulia All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Failed    
Tarrant Bedford All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Failed    
Tarrant Grapevine All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Failed
Tarrant JP Pct. 1 All alcoholic beverages - off premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Titus Mount Pleasant Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Upshur JP Pct. 2 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Uvalde JP Pct. 2 All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Van Zandt Canton Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Van Zandt Canton Mixed beverages - restaurants w/ FB only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Van Zandt Edgewood Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 5/6/2017 Passed
Van Zandt JP Pct. 2 Beer and wine - off-premises only. Failed    
Walker JP Pct. 4 All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Failed    
Wise Boyd Beer and wine Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Wise Decatur All alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages Returned 11/8/2016 Passed
Young Graham Beer and wine - off-premises only. Returned 11/8/2016 Passed

To view the Secretary of State website where they have frequently asked questions about local option elections please visit the following website: www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/laws/liquorelections.shtml

DISCLAIMER: The TABC will strive to keep the information posted above as up-to-date and accurate as possible. However, the TABC relies on local authorities and its field offices to keep it apprised of petition drives and local option elections. There may be, and often is, a time lag of 1 - 3 weeks between the events described above and the arrival of information pertaining to those events at TABC Headquarters.